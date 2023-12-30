6 major retailers that will open in the UK on New Year’s Day 2025. Photos by Adobe Photos. | Adobe Photos

Some major shops will open all of their stores across the UK, while some will only open branches in some of the four nations

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we look ahead to the start of another New Year , some of us will be thinking of our first shopping trip of 2025.

This means it's necessary to know which of the UK's major

It's important to be aware though, that while they may be open a lot will be changing their opening hours to give their workers a chance to enjoy the season. Some shops may be open on New Year’s Day , but will operate with reduced hours, for example, but others may only have branches open in some of the four nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below you will find a list of retailers which will be open on New Year’s Day 2025, so you can be sure where you can visit on January 1, if shopping is one of your favourite pastimes.

When is New Year's Day 2025?

New Year’s Day 2025 is on Wednesday 1 January.

6 major retailers that will open in the UK on New Year’s Day 2025. Photos by Adobe Photos. | Adobe Photos

What shops are open on New Year’s Day 2025?

These are the shops that are opening at least some of their stores on New Year’s Day 2025. Read on for more details.

Marks and Spencer

Most Marks and Spencer stores will be open on New Year’s Day, although opening times may vary. You can check the seasonal M&S store locator to find details of your local store.

Argos

Argos store locator before visiting their local store.

Holland and Barrett

Health food store Holland and Barrett will open stores on New Year’s Day, most between 10am and 4pm. Shoppers are advised to use the store locator to check the specific opening hours of their local store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickes

On New Year’s Day Wickes will be open in England and Wales until 4pm but stores in Scotland will be closed. You can use the online store finder tool to locate your nearest.

B&Q

Normal opening times will be in operation at B&Q up until New Year’s Eve on December 31, when they will close their stores at 4pm. On New Year’s Day, all stores will be open from 10am to 4pm. Check the B&Q store locator for details of your local shop.

Homebase

Homebase stores in England and Wales will be open between 9am and 6pm on New Year’s Day, but they will remain closed in Scotland. Customers are asked to regularly check the Homebase website for updates.