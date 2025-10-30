Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's wife Dr Anca Aldrin has died - just two years after they got married.

The 66-year-old chemical engineer passed away "peacefully with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, by her side" on Tuesday. No cause of death has yet been made public.

In a statement by the Faur and Aldrin Families, posted on Buzz's Facebook page, the former astronaut said: "I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life. She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly."

The couple first met at a work event in December 2017, and they started dating in May 2018. Buzz, 95, and Dr. Anca - an "accomplished chemical engineer" - got married in an intimate ceremony at a park near their home on January 20, 2023 - his birthday.

Speaking about their special day, the Apollo 11 astronaut told People in 2024: "It was a beautiful day. We had decided on a private ceremony, as suitably intimate, just us and the stars in the sky."

Buzz went on to describe his late wife as having "the whole Wizard of Oz package" with “brains, heart [and] courage". He gushed: "There is something special about her and the way we connect so well. [I've] never been happier in my life and [am] lucky beyond words [to be with her]. She is the love of my life, and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects and watching the world go by, to meeting with our two families and celebrating - as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.”

Buzz's marriage to Dr Anca marked the fourth time he said "I do". The second man to walk on the moon married Joan Archer in 1954, and they went on to have three children - sons James and Andrew, as well as daughter Janice. They divorced in 1974.A year later, Buzz and Beverly Van Zile tied the knot, but their relationship ended three years later. And in 1988, he and Lois Driggs Cannon got hitched, but they divorced in 2012.

According to the statement by the Faur and Aldrin Families, Dr Anca held a "Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC".