The frontman of Liverpool indie band, Sound of Guns - Andrew Metcalfe - has died, his fellow bandmates have announced.

Andrew Metcalfe - frontman of indie rockers Sound of Guns - has died. The band, formed in Liverpool in 2008, rose to prominence in the 2000s, and appeared on the bill of numerous festivals, including Glastonbury and Latitude.

Metcalfe featured in Sound of Guns alongside Lee Glynn, Nathan Crowley, John Coley and Simon Finley, with the band releasing two full-length albums - What Came From Fire and Angels and Enemies. However, as they threatened to break into the mainstream, the band announced it was going on a hiatus in 2013.

Today, in a statement on the band's official Facebook page, a statement announced Metcalfe's sad passing, saying: "Today, we are heartbroken. We’re sad to say that our friend, brother, and frontman of Sound of Guns, Andrew Metcalfe has sadly passed away.

"First and foremost our love and thoughts go out to his family at this terribly sad time. We love you. Andy was one of the greatest frontmen to ever grace a stage. His presence was unmatched, his songwriting was incredible and his voice was one of a kind.

"A true artist, performer, lyricist and just a genuinely lovely man. We take solace in the fact that his music and lyrics touched so many of you and the tributes and stories we have read are simply beautiful to read. So thank you. We appreciate them and we know his family do too.

"We are thankful for the short time we had with him and the amazing things we did as a band. We saw incredible things, played incredible stages and met incredible people. We made incredible music together that changed our lives and connected with millions.

"It’s hard to articulate what Andy meant to us. As Andy said. 'Still the words dont say what you want to say'. We can never fully convey what he meant to us, to you and to his family. We would love if you could drop photos and memories in the comments below so his family can read them.

"Rock in peace brother. Your voice and music lives on forever. Love from Simon, Nathan, Coley, Lee and our manager, Paul."

Fans have answered the call, posting dozens of pictures and fond memories of Metcalfe and the band. Andy Hunter said: "This is so sad man. I remember seeing you live at the 02 in Liverpool about 12 to 13 years ago and Andy was diving into the audience, it was one of the best and wildest gigs I’ve ever been to."

Janet Young wrote: "A born rockstar with the biggest heart but most of all, a true friend. So many memories, What Came From Fire helped me through probably the toughest time in my life. Peace and Love."

And Marc Warren added: "This is deeply upsetting. I had the pleasure of meeting Andy a couple of times during the Sound of Guns tours."