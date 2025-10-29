Actress Rita Simons will miss ‘everyone’ following her second dramatic soap exit - and hints where she might be heading next…

It was Rita Simons’ second dramatic exit from a soap and now the star is hinting at a possible third, saying “You never know in the world of soap.” Bidding farewell to her character, Marie Fielding in Hollyoaks, Simons previously played Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders between 2007 and 2017.

Following her stint in Albert Square, the 48-year-old joined the Channel 4 soap in 2024 to play Marie, the mother of Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti), and Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough).

In Wednesday’s episode, Simons’s character is seen moving to Brookside, where she is welcomed by Billy Corkhill, played by John McArdle. Axed Channel 4 soap Brookside, set in Liverpool, returned to the small screen this month for a one-off crossover with Hollyoaks, marking the show’s 30th anniversary.

Hollyoaks took over as Channel 4’s flagship continuing drama when the soap came to an end on November 4, 2003.

Rita Simons attends the Hollyoaks 30th anniversary celebration at St George's Hall, Liverpool this month | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Simons said: “I’ve loved every second of playing Marie… From her questionable parenting choices to her excessive partying. Spending these last two years in Liverpool with the wonderful cast and crew of Hollyoaks has been full of love and support, but sadly it’s time to move on… I will miss everyone in the village, especially my boys, Rory, Tyler and Dan.

“Also, I want to thank (executive producer) Hannah Cheers for giving me the most iconic exit… Brookside Close better watch out. You never know in the world of soap.”

In Wednesday’s episode, Marie is seen coming clean to her son Arlo (Hough) about faking her pregnancy and lies to him about Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) agreeing to give them her newborn baby. Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is shocked to find Marie holding the newborn baby in the hospital and supports her in leaving for Brookside, where she starts her new life with Arlo.

Simons’ character in EastEnders, Roxy, was killed off in 2017, when she drowned alongside her sister Ronnie Mitchell, played by Samantha Womack.

The actress revealed in an Instagram post in June that she would be leaving Hollyoaks to go back to London. She said: “Since Marie Fielding stepped into Hollyoaks village, she’s sufficiently messed up all her boys’ lives, caused ALL the carnage and fallen off the wagon a few times… so her job here is done! I’m going to be saying bye bye in the autumn.

“On a personal note, when I first came to Liverpool I was still figuring out how find balance in my mind and body after a total hysterectomy (which was the best journey I ever went on in the end!)

“This beautiful, welcoming city has healed me more than I can ever explain. I will always have such love for my second home and the wonderful people of Liverpool. But now I feel strong, I can metaphorically walk on my own again, and I need to do just that.

“So it’s time to thank everyone at Hollyoaks for being the best tonic I could’ve asked for. But London and my true home is calling and I have to follow my heart.

“Gone are the days of not listening to my soul. So… London’s calling baby! but before she goes, Marie has a bit more carnage and a few laughs to unleash on the village…so until then …Thank you all for all the love and support you’ve always shown me no matter what fictional town I end up in! Where to next!!? Marie ..over and out! (Not quite yet!).”