Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed shares goodbye after nine years, have his final scenes been filmed?
In June of this year it was revealed that actor Rory Douglas-Speed who plays Joel Dexter in the soap Hollyoaks, would be leaving the soap after nine years. The actor has now taken Instagram and said: “Well GOODBYE @hollyoaksofficial it’s been the best years of my life!
“To everybody in that studio that welcomed me in, I thank you from the bottom of my heart! -and especially the fans! Thank you thank you thank you!
“Hopefully you’ll catch me in something else soon! ❤️🌈,”
In response, Nadine Mulkerrin said: “I welcomed you in big time lol ❤️ I love you, so proud of you !! Bye Joel! Certified fittest priest in soap.” whilst AJ Woodward said: “The absolute legend of Hollyoaks. Love you brother, onto the chapter.” Nadine and Rory are now romantically involved after meeting on the soap.
In August of this year, Rory Douglas-Speed joined the Tom’s Talk podcast and opened up about the baby loss storyline he worked on. He said: “The most valuable was the baby loss storyline I did last year and I was working with a girl Kirsty Leigh Porter who lost her child.
“Working with someone in that space with that intensity was incredible. I mean really challenging because you feel like you know you’ve got to withhold the standard.
“I’ve never experienced it before. So I had to throw myself right in, with someone who has lived it and is living it. It’s like it doesn’t ever stop.
“It’s constantly here, right? So, when you’ve got to bring a really truthful performance when in that story, we lose the baby and it’s born. I was like, I need to get this right, and to do it and be in that space was unbelievable for so many reasons.”
Rory Douglas-Speed has also spoken with The Mirror about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and said: “I was only a young lad when I was diagnosed - around eight or nine, so as you can imagine it was definitely a shock.”
Rory Douglas-Speed also said: “One of the biggest myths about Type 1 diabetes is that it’s caused by your lifestyle, which is simply not true.
“Essentially, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin."
Rory also explains that "I find that my blood sugar and insulin compatibility is much easier to handle if I’m eating a healthy, balanced diet," and also said: "For anyone that has just been diagnosed, my advice would be - as ridiculous as it sounds - try to take it in your stride.”
Rory Douglas-Speed’s final scenes on Hollyoaks have already been aired.