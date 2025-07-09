Sherrie Lynn Hutchinson, known professionally as Sherrie Hewson, is best known for playing Maureen Holdsworth in Coronation Street, Virginia Raven in Crossroads, Lesley Meredith in Emmerdale and Joyce Temple-Savage in Benidorm. She was a series regular on Loose Women (2003–2017).

Benidorm fans’s hopes are higher than ever that the popular sitcom will return to TV screens after Sherrie Hewson quit Hollyoaks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 74-year-old actress will leave her role as Martha Blake – the matriarch of the twisted family with her serial killer son Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) – in dramatic style on the Channel 4 soap later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Sherrie's loved her time at Hollyoaks as Martha but she was only ever going to be in the show for a limited time. Martha's become an iconic character but the end is nigh for her as the show races towards its 30th anniversary later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are lots of twists and turns to play out over the coming months but it's definitely going to be an exit to remember."

Sherrie's Hollyoaks exit has fuelled speculation that she could be returning to Benidorm as Solana hotel manageress Joyce Temple-Savage after it was reported that ITV chiefs have approached creator Derren Litten about bringing back the holiday sitcom.

Speaking on her An Evening With Sherrie Hewson tour, the former Loose Women panellist said: "I do know ITV have got new scripts and they love them and think they are wonderful."

However, Sherrie expressed fears that the cost of making Benidorm could scupper hopes of a return to screens. She said: "The problem with Benidorm is that it's probably one of the most expensive shows ever because it's in Spain, we have a Spanish crew, we have a British crew, so it costs a fortune to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's on twice a day every day and those ratings are still as high as they ever were, so I think it will (return). And I think they (ITV bosses) love the scripts anyway and Derren said he laughed out loud when he wrote them so I don't think there's any question, it's just when."

Benidorm creator Litten revealed in April that speculation that the comedy could return to screens after a seven-year hiatus did have some basis. He said on a Facebook live: "If I say ITV have not commissioned a new Benidorm series, it is because ITV have not commissioned a new Benidorm series, up to today. Does it mean they might commission a new series in the near future? Possibly.

"Have I been talking to ITV in the last few months? Yes I have. Have ITV commissioned a special or a series at the moment? No. Might they in the next few weeks, couple of months? Yeah they might. They might. So I hope that gives you some hope, and I hope that gives you some idea of where we are."