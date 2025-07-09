Red Team principal Christian Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri, has been sacked.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Horner, 51, the Red Bull team principal, has been sacked. Red Bull GmbH shared a statement which read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, the Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, said in a statement that “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

As Christian Horner is sacked by Red Bull, did Geri drop her surname, who is his ex-wife Beverley Allen? Christian Horner and Geri Horner walk in the Paddock holding hands prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Ahead of the 2024 season, Christian Horner was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague, but he emphatically denied it and remained in charge as Team Principal of Red Bull. He was twice exonerated of the claims by F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Christian Horner’s wife, former Spice Girls Geri, had changed her surname from Horner to Halliwell-Horner following the scandal. However she clarified this when she spoke to the Sunday Times and said: “That's a load of c**p. It's my writing name. I haven't legally changed anything — Horner is the name on my passport.”

She also revealed that her daughter Bluebell had been adopted by Christian Horner, Bluebell’s biological father is Sacha Gervasi, a journalist turned screenwriter and director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was Christian Horner’s first wife?

Before marrying Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner was married to Beverley Allen from 1999 to 2013, the couple share a daughter Olivia, born in October 2013. Beverley Allen has two sons from a previous relationship, Kieron and Liam.

Do Geri and Christian have children together?

Yes. Geri Halliwell gave birth to their son, Montague in 2017. Montague’s full name is Montague George Hector Homer and he was born on January 21, 2017.

Two years before giving birth to their son, the couple married in a star-studded ceremony in Bedfordshire. Although Victoria Beckham was unable to attend the nuptials, she sent Geri and Christian a message via X and wrote: “@Geri Halliwell Sending u love and happiness. Im so sad I couldn’t be with you on your special day x I love u x.”