Staff at supermarket Asda to strike in dispute over issues including hours and pay

Asda staff are going on strike

Workers at supermarket giant Asda are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over issues including hours and pay.

The GMB union said more than 170 of its members at the Lowestoft store will walk out from 3am to 10pm on Friday August 9.

The GMB said that despite meeting senior management since a previous strike in May, staff have no confidence any of the issues were being properly addressed.

Keith Dixon, GMB regional organiser, said: “Asda Lowestoft bosses know full well why workers are frustrated.

“They’ve met with GMB several times, but they seem to be burying their heads in the sand.

“Not a single point of concern has been addressed by Asda during these meetings, suggestions from GMB have been blanked.

“Management seems to want to ignore these problems and hope they go away. They won’t.

“Now, Asda Lowestoft workers are walking out once again.”

An Asda spokesman said the company rejected the union’s claims, adding: “We strongly reject the GMB’s claim that no action has been taken.

“We have taken proactive steps over several weeks, meeting regularly to listen to concerns and to respond to the points the GMB have put to us regarding the Lowestoft store.