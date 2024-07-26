Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strikes have been announced in Europe this summer that will affect summer holidays.

The strikes threaten to cause delays for passengers - with one planned industrial action set to coincide with the opening of the Olympic Games. Workers at two major airports in Paris have filed a strike motion for July 26, the date of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

The Force Ouvrière (FO) union represents 11.5 per cent of workers at airports operated by the Aéroports de Paris (ADP) group, including Orly and Charles de Gaulle. The walkouts are set to take place at both airports from 5am on July 26 until 7am on July 27.

The strikes are part of an ongoing dispute over pay for the airport staff members. Consumer champions Which? have also warned passengers heading to France that there could be more strikes called at the last minute including Air Traffic Control strikes that could bring further delays to passengers.

Which? said: "In France, strikes are often announced last minute, so keep your eyes peeled. ATC strikes in France don't just affect journeys flying into and out of the country, they also affect flights travelling over French airspace.”

In Italy, airport staff walked out on July 5 and July 21, but the country's transport sector is forbidden from striking between July 27 and September 5, meaning no further walkouts are expected. Meanwhile, strikes were due to take place at both London Gatwick and two airports in Scotland, including Glasgow and Aberdeen, however, both have since been called off.