A boarding pass warning has been issued to all passengers ahead of the summer holidays.

Print experts TonerGiant have created a comprehensive holiday printing guide, outlining the reasons you should always print your boarding pass. It comes as the summer holidays begin for millions across the UK this week and reports of Wizz Air charging passengers £42 to print boarding passes.

According to TonerGiant, a 22% increase in searches for “print boarding passes” this month shows that consumers want some clarity about this topic. Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant said: “We see it too often – holidays starting off with unnecessary stress because travellers either haven’t printed their board passes or they are being charged rip-off fees in the airport. We want to clear up confusion around holiday printing, so we created a go-to guide for flyers.

“As the summer holidays begin and airports around the world hit their peak season – it’s important to take note of these simple travel hacks that could save hundreds of pounds. Not to mention the headache of dealing with airlines and their arbitrary rules”.

A boarding pass warning has been issued to all passengers ahead of the summer holidays. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Why you should always print your boarding pass when flying

Your phone battery could die, leaving you with no access to your airline’s app.

You could find yourself in an airport’s dead zone for phone service or Wi-Fi.

Phones can be difficult to scan at security gates. Screens rotate and it can be hard to find the angle right. Printed copies are easier at self-scan gates (as well as the duty free counter).

Little-known rules for printing your boarding passes

Avoid printing on double-sided paper. Airline staff often tear boarding passes, which could damage the one on the opposite side.

It makes no difference if your boarding pass is printed in colour or black and white.

What happens if you don’t print your boarding pass

If you need to print a boarding pass in the airport, Ryanair charges a £20 re-issue fee.

Other airlines charging a £20 print-out fee for boarding passes include Frontier and Spirit.

This charge is different to an airport check-in fee, which for Ryanair is £55 per passenger per sector (or £30 for flights from Spain).

The destinations that only accept printed boarding passes

Some airports cannot accept mobile boarding passes yet. Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2 advise passengers to print their boarding passes before travelling to these locations:

Albania (Tirana Airport)

Morocco

Turkey

So, holidaymakers travelling to the likes of Bodrum, Dalaman and Marrakech should print their boarding passes before arriving at the airport, otherwise they risk not being able to board the plane.

Simple steps to avoid a serious privacy or security threat

Boarding passes contain sensitive data, so they should be shredded to prevent your personal information being stolen.

When uploading your ‘off on holiday’ airport snaps to social media, make sure your boarding passes aren’t in the shot. Even the barcode contains data that could expose you to hackers.

As obvious as it sounds, sharing photos online also lets everyone know that your house is empty, which could trigger a burglary.

What to do if you don’t have access to a printer