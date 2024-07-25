Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Portugal as the summer holiday begins.

The government is warning holidaymakers that their entry “will be delayed and may be refused” if rules are not followed. The Foreign Office has issued new information on travelling with children to Portugal.

In regards to non-resident children travelling to Portugal it says: “Children aged 17 and under travelling to Portugal alone, or with a person who is not their parent or legal guardian, must either be met at the airport or point of entry by their parent or guardian, or carry a letter of authorisation to travel from their parent or guardian. The parent/guardian’s signature must be certified by a solicitor or notary.”

The Foreign Office advises that the letter must include the child’s dates of arrival and departure, the address where they will be staying, the name of the adult in Portugal who will be responsible for them during their stay, the full names, dates of birth, passport numbers and contact details of the parent or guardian, and the parent or guardian’s signature and date of issue. It added: “If you bring a child to Portugal without a properly certified letter of authorisation, your entry will be delayed and may be refused. Teenagers aged 17 and under who travel alone, or with friends of the same age, and who are not being met, may be refused entry if they do not have a letter of authorisation.”

When a non-resident child aged 17 and under leaves Portugal “alone, or with a person who is not their parent or guardian,” they “must have a properly certified letter of authorisation unless they are returning to their country of origin”. Alongside this, the Foreign Office has warned holidaymakers that if they are hiking in Madeira and the Azores it can “be challenging” and tourists should “choose paths that suit your fitness and experience” and “be prepared for narrow, uneven paths and heights.”

It adds: “Wear suitable clothing and walking boots. Take extra care if it has rained, as the ground may be slippery and unstable. Check with your tour guide or local organiser that it is safe before you set off.