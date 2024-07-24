Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a Croatia travel warning amid “ongoing disruption to flights” after hackers attacked Split Airport.

In an update issued on Tuesday (July 23), the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said British travellers heading to the area should check for messages from their airline on the status of their flight. The FCDO said: "There is ongoing disruption to flights at Split Airport. There may be delays to flights, monitor for any messages you may receive from your airline."

It comes after a cyberattack occurred on the airport’s computer system on Monday evening (22 July), according to transport minister Oleg Butkovic. According to state TV broadcaster HRT, on Monday at about 19:30 local time, the airport was unable to perform ground handling due to technical issues with its IT system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several flights were disrupted, including easyJet’s inbound services from London, which were diverted to Venice and Dubrovnik, while its return flights were cancelled. British Airways and TUI flights departed several hours late.

The Foreign Office has issued a Croatia travel warning amid “ongoing disruption to flights” after hackers attacked Split Airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Split airport confirmed that the situation had “started to normalise” at around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 23 July) and flights appear to operating on schedule today. On X, formerly Twitter, social media users urged those going to the airport to “get there in plenty of time”.

One user wrote: “If you’re flying from Split airport today, get there with plenty of time! The entire system is down, they’re having to manually check in bags, the security queue is fairly quick, but the border control queue is to get to any non EU (mainly UK) flights is huge.