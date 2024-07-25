Paris airport strike: Flights into Paris for Olympic Games at risk as airport staff threaten to strike on day of opening ceremony
The Force Ouvriere (FO) union, which represents 12 per cent of staff at Aéroports de Paris (ADP), filed a strike warning on Monday (22 July) for the day of the opening ceremony which is due to take place on Friday (26 July). The FO union filed formal notice of a walkout from Friday at 5am local time (4am UK time) until Saturday (27 July) at 7am local (6am UK).
However, any strike impact will be limited by no civilian flights being allowed from 6.30pm until midnight in a 90-mile radius around Paris on Friday due to the ceremony. The no-fly zone will be established on July 26 and authorities say this is for security reasons to allow the opening ceremony to take place as planned on the Seine river.
Airlines have already been informed of the no-fly zone and have adapted their schedules in advance. This means that there will be no last-minute flight cancellations due to the no-fly zone.
The FO union is demanding an increase in a bonus agreed last week from €300 (£250) to €1,000 (£840) as well as other pay steps. Other unions representing workers in the airport sector are not backing the strike.
The opening ceremony is set to take place over a four-mile stretch of the River Seine, with around 6,000 to 7,000 athletes expected to sail down the river on 85 boats. It will be the first time a summer Olympics has opened outside of the main athletics stadium.
Paris is preparing to welcome over 15 million visitors during the Olympic Games between 29 July and 11 August. As many Olympic events will take place on the Seine river, various streets and bridges near iconic monuments such as Notre Dame will be closed, warns GuruWalk, which provides free walking tours of Paris and other cities. Check the Paris City Hall website for the latest closures and disruptions, and the official Paris 2024 site for schedules and updates.
