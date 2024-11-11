Staff gobble up minister's samosas prompting criminal probe

Samosas meant for an Indian government minister found their way into the stomachs of his staff members - triggering a full-blown criminal investigation.

Three boxes of snacks intended for the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu - were instead allegedly scoffed down by his security team.

The incident which is being called 'an anti-government act' happened on a visit to the Himachal Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where the minister inaugurated its cyber wing station.

Journalist Aseem Bassi said: "It is very shocking that this kind of thing is being called an anti-government act."

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

He added in an interview with India Today, that three boxes of samosas and cakes were ordered from a private five-star hotel.

"That breakfast was meant for the chief minister but it changed hands and it was consumed by his staff.

"Ok, this goof-up has taken place but went to the extent that the CID launched an internal probe.

"Saying it is an anti-state act is quite shocking.

"There are many serious issues in the state and such an incident like this should never have been probed.

"The way it has happened has brought a lot of embarrassment.

"It is yet to be seen if the chief minister called for the probe or if the officers initiated it on their own."

The chief minister responded to claims about the incident.

He said: "The CID probe investigated the misbehaviour of officials but the media has turned it into being about samosas."

The opposition BJP accused the Sukhu government of only caring about missing samosas and not the state's development.

BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti said: “Employees are not getting salaries in a month and sometimes a ban is imposed on jobs in Himachal Pradesh, but no attention is paid to it.

"But, for the Chief Minister's program, samosas were ordered from a five-star hotel and instead of reaching him, some people ate them on the way.

"An inquiry was put onto them and high-ranking officials were appointed to investigate."