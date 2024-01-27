Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Right wing activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, will lead a march through Telford town centre in Shropshire today (January 27).

The group is expected to march from Telford Central railway station to Malinsgate Police Station, and will watch a screening of Robinson’s documentary on child sexual exploitation.

A counter-protest is also expected, and local police services have reassured those who may be affected that they are working to limit disruption caused by the two events. An increased police presence in Telford is expected today during the protest and counter-protest.

Tommy Robinson (Getty Images)

What have police said about the Telford protest?

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We're taking steps to reassure local communities ahead of a protest and counter protest taking place in Telford later today (Saturday 27 January).

Officers have been liaising with the organisers of both groups to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum. Both groups will gather at around 12pm on Saturday in the vicinity of Telford town centre.

There will be an increased police presence in the area with plans in place to ensure a proportionate and appropriate response. Local policing teams have been working with communities across Telford to offer support and reassurance.”

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jamie Dunn, said: “We know this event causes concern within our local communities and have been working with them to offer support and reassurance.