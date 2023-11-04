Fireworks landed in the crowd during an event in Staffordshire last night - but the organisers continued with the display

This shocking video shows the horrifying moment fireworks exploded in a crowd injuring several people - including a number of children.

Attendees of a bonfire night event were left screaming in terror after a firework shot into the crowd on Friday. Around 3,000 people were estimated to have witnessed the explosions at Stone SP Cricket Club, Staffordshire, and one captured video of the screams of panic heard by the crowd.

The incident reportedly saw at least six people injured, including several children. After a brief pause to make an announcement requesting first aid, half the crowd walked out, with many of them in shock that the fireworks then resumed.

One onlooker was filming as the incident occurred - and said they "instantly heard screams". The witness said: "I saw something hit the floor and had this instinctive feeling something wasn't going to go right. All you could hear was screaming after that. After it happened, everything froze. We didn't know what was going on.

"Half the crowd left. But then the fireworks started going off again! We thought 'how can they continue with the display after what happened' and we took the kids and left."

Other visitors also took to social media to express their horror at the events.

One woman said: "My son took some of a rogue firework to the chin. He's five. He was terrified. Such a shame. Can't fault the first aiders. I can't believe they carried on either."

Another said: "It was horrible, we left straight after that happened."

While another said: "We left after a stray firework flew past my son and nephews face we grabbed them and left."