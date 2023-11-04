Over 30 firework displays across the UK have been cancelled this weekend after Storm Ciarán brought days of torrential rain

Over 30 firework displays across the UK have been cancelled this weekend after Storm Ciarán brought days of torrential rain. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bonfire Night celebrations across the UK have been axed by organisers after Storm Ciarán brought days of torrential rain, flooding and 110mph winds causing major travel disruption and widespread devastation. Another storm could be on the way, coming in hot on the heels of Storm Ciarán and before that Storm Babet.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain from 5am until the end of the day on Saturday (4 November) covering all of southern England, southeastern coastal counties and parts of London. The forecaster warned: “Around 15-25 mm of rain will fall in some places but with perhaps 30-40 mm by the end of the day in coastal southeast England. Additional hazards could include large waves and spray along some southern coasts."

The severe weather has led to some train services being cancelled, and commuters cautioned from going into the office. Several firework displays taking place on Saturday evening and Sunday evening (5 November) have been cancelled due to the “severe weather”. In Scotland the popular Hopetoun Fireworks and Bonfire Night near South Queensferry and Fawkes Festival in East Ayrshire are among the events that have been axed.

Many firework displays are meant to be taking place but organisers have said the ground has become too wet from the heavy rain. The Met Office said Saturday will see a band of wet and windy weather moving north across much of England and Wales with blustery heavy showers following. It added that showers will mostly affect western coastal counties on Sunday and could be heavy and thundery at times with weather conditions generally dry and bright day elsewhere. Listed are the firework displays across the UK that have been cancelled this week due to the weather.

Which firework displays have been cancelled this weekend?