Storm Ciarán is upon us, and the Met Office's weather tracker has given an insight into the path the storm will take

Storm Ciarán has made landfall in the UK, bringing with it downpours and high winds - and it's only set to get worse.

Various weather warnings, both yellow and amber, for rain and wind are in place over the next few days as the stormy conditions look set to batter the country. Amber warnings for wind are in place for the entire southern coast of England and Pembrokeshire in Wales on Thursday (2 November), while yellow rain warnings are in place in the same areas, as well as parts of Scotland from Wednesday onewards.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday. As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK. Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”

According to the Met Office's rainfall map tracker, from 10am on Wednesday morning, much of Scotland will be covered by rain as the storm condition begin to hit the UK. Throughout the day, the downpour will remain mostly in Scotland, travelling upwards towards the north-west.

Scotland will be worst-hit by rain on Wednesday 1 November as Storm Ciaran touches down in the UK. (Credit: Met Office)

However, later on Wednesday evening, from around 6pm onwards, the eye of the storm will creep closer to the England's south-west coast. Conditions will worsen throughout the evening and overnight Areas such as Plymouth and Exeter could see between 8mm and 16mm per hour, while the heavy rain moves north to Hereford and much of Wales.

As Wednesday progresses, the eye of Storm Ciaran will move closer to the south-western coast of England. (Credit: Met Office)

Overnight, the entire southern coast, including Southampton and Brighton will be drenched by rain, slowly moving up the country to Nottingham, Manchester and York. At around 6am on Thursday morning, the south-west coast of England, the south-west coast of Wales and areas in the north-east of England - including Newcastle and Whitby - will see the heaviest downpours in the country.

When will Storm Ciarán pass?

The eye of the storm will slowly move into the North Sea as Thursday progresses. The poor conditions will still be sticking around, particularly in north-east and northern Scotland.