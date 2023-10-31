Heavy rain has caused major flooding in Northern Ireland, while a new Met Office weather warning is in place before Storm Ciarán arrive later this week

Flooding in Northern Ireland after a night of heavy rain has prompted police to warn residents to not travel. (credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Police have told residents in Northern Ireland not to travel after heavy rain caused flooding overnight.

Parts of Newry in County Down have been flooded after the city's canal burst its banks, with travel and transport heavily affected. Authorities told residents not to travel between 9pm on Monday evening and 9am on Tuesday morning, with an amber rain warning, the second most severe, in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry resident Desy Heatley said: “We were up and down here in boats. It’s pretty bad, I’m sure all the shopkeepers are raging, we’d no warning or nothing.”

The poor weather exended over the border into the Republic of Ireland. A 24-hour rain warning is in play for County Kerry in the south-west, after considerable flooding in Co Louth on Tuesday. Ireland’s Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told RTE Radio one: “My heart goes out to those up in Cooley, Carlingford, down in Wexford I know there has been particular flooding, as well as Newry, as well as what happened to Middleton (Co Cork) obviously a few weeks ago,”

Th Met Office's yellow rain warning will cover most of Northern Ireland again from 9pm on Tuesday evening until 9am on Wednesday morning. It comes as the Met Office issued a new amber weather warning for areas across Pembrokeshire in Wales and the southern coast of England, with areas such as Portsmouth also seeing heavy rain from yesterday evening.

The new amber warning for wind will be in place from Thursday, when the Storm Ciarán is expected to touch down in the UK. Almost the entire southern coast of England will be covered by the weather warning, with yellow warnings for rain also in place. The Met Office has said that gust between 70mph and 80mph are expected, although some exposed coastal areas could even see gust of up to 85mph.

Advertisement

Advertisement