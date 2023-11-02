Storm Ciarán has landed in the UK and caused chaos - but when will it end?

Storm Ciarán has brought wild conditions and travel chaos to parts of the UK - but when is it expected to pass? (Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

People across the UK have been waking up on Thursday morning (2 November) to high winds and heavy rain battering down as Storm Ciarán made landfall in the UK.

The latest storm - the third named of the season - has hit areas such as the southern coast of England, South Wales, north-east England and eastern Scotland the worst. Towns and cities across the south of England have declared major incidents, with Jersey, Hampshire and Isle of Wight particularly badly hit.

Around 300 schools have been closed across the country and travel has been disrupted across the network. Commuters in southern England were even warned in advance to make plans to work from home where possible due to flooded roads and closed rail lines.

Amy Shaw, national network manager at National Highways, said: “It is important to plan ahead for your journey during Storm Ciarán, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care. National Highways reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys at this time of year – Top-up: oil, water, screen wash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.”

When will Storm Ciarán pass?

The final weather warning from the Met Office is in place until 11:59pm on Saturday evening (4 November). This rain warning covers the south-eastern coast, including Brighton and Portsmouth, with thunder and lightning also possible in these areas.

However, places further afield may still have rainy conditions through out Saturday, however winds are expected to die down from Thursday evening. Those places already hit by Storm Ciaran, including South wales, Swindon and the south-east will see rain persist through until Saturday.