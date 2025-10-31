A three-year-old British girl has died two weeks after she was pulled unconscious from a hotel pool in Greece.

The little girl, who has not been named, was staying at a hotel in Lardos on the island of Rhodes with her family when she went towards the swimming pool's ladder and entered the water on Tuesday October 14.

She had been in critical condition since the accident and was being treated at the PAGNI hospital in Crete. Earlier this week, she was transferred to a hospital in the UK to receive further treatment, but she has now died.

The child, who wasn’t with an adult at the time of the incident, was in the pool for 10 minutes before she was spotted by another hotel guest who rushed to pull her out and administer CPR on her.

The three-year-old's uncle and a hotel employee, who have also not been named, were arrested two hours later and were accused of grievous bodily harm by negligence.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing, and the uncle has claimed that he thought his niece was being looked after by her dad. He has also claimed he was never directly asked to look after the toddler.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel to determine the circumstances of the incident. Reports say that he unaccompanied girl was captured walking towards the pool at 12.10pm and got into the water alone.

Footage also suggested that no one else was in the pool at the time, but after 10 minutes a woman who was lying on a sunbed spotted her and pulled her out.