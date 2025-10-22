A British tourist has allegedly been raped by a hotel employee while on holiday in Greece.

The 45-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted by a 42-year-old Nigerian man in her hotel room on the island of Kos. The alleged attack is said to have happened around 7pm on Monday (20 October).

She claimed she had been drinking and that the worker “took advantage of her condition.” Following an investigation, cops in Kos tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

He remains in custody ahead of a court appearance before the Kos District Court prosecutor. The alleged attack is the latest in a string of sexual assault cases involving Brit holidaymakers in Greece this year.

In June, a 37-year-old tourist on Rhodes claimed she was touched inappropriately during a massage at a hotel in the Kremasti area. She told police at the Ialisos station that she felt “uncomfortable and offended” by the “indecent and violating” behaviour, according to local outlet Proto Thema.

The woman has reportedly filed a lawsuit for sexual and indecent assault.