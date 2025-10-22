Six people have been arrested after a large protest outside a migrant hotel that turned violent.

Police were attacked with missiles and fireworks after violence flared outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers last night.

A police van was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Irish Premier Micheal Martin has condemned the scenes, stating there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai. Members of the Garda’s public order unit were deployed. Protesters were displaying Irish flags, chanting and throwing missiles.

A large crowd remained in the area until late in the night and public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, moved protesters back. A line of gardai prevented the protesters from getting to the hotel.

Six people have been arrested after a large protest outside a migrant hotel in Citywest, Dublin, that turned violent.

A number of those involved in the disturbances had their faces covered. The Garda helicopter was hovering overhead and a water cannon was deployed to the scene.

The Luas Red Line services between Belgard and Saggart were suspended ahead of the protest. Later, the glass at the Luas stop at Saggart was smashed.

It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection. Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident.

The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning. Mr Martin said he had been briefed on the violence.

A man has appeared in court in Dublin charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was in the care of the Irish Child and Family Agency, Tusla. He was remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday, when there will be a bail application.

A defence solicitor requested an Arabic interpreter. In a statement, Tusla said its priority now is to support the young girl and her family and to liaise with Gardaí (Irish police).

In a statement, the Taoiseach said: “I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening. I pay tribute to the frontline gardai who acted courageously and quickly to restore order.

“The Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner have briefed me on the operation, and I thank everyone for their work. An Garda Siochana protect us all and have a proud tradition of service to the Irish people.

“There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them, or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people.” Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in the violence will be brought to justice.