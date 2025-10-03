The adverse weather in Greece comes just days after thousands of Brits were set to be impacted by a strike in the country.

On September 29, 2025, NationalWorld reported on a strike in Greece on October 1, that was organised by the civil service union ADEDY which was in protest against proposed labour reforms that could increase working hours to thirteen hours per day.

On the 30 September 2025, the website of Athens International Airport reported that “We kindly inform passengers that, as of yesterday 25/9/2025, Air Traffic Control capacity restrictions have been applied by the Air Traffic Control services of the Hellenic Aviation Service Provider (HASP) in the management of the Athens International Airport wider airspace.

“The restrictions unfortunately lead to delays of the airlines scheduled flights.

Therefore, passengers are kindly advised to get informed on the estimated time of the flights’ operations, either through the airport’s digital channels or the airlines’ announcements on purpose.”

As well as adverse weather conditions, Greece has been affected by a strike on October 1. People stand at a bus station during a 24-hour general strike, in Thessaloniki on October 1, 2025. (Photo by SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

However, on September 30, NationalWorld reported that a last-minute court decision meant that flights should operate as normal on October 1.

Now, it would seem Greece holiday hotspots are set to be affected by adverse weather conditions. The Greek City Times reported that “The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) has issued an urgent weather deterioration bulletin, forecasting a major storm system to sweep through Greece on Thursday and Friday, bringing intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and localized hail. The alert covers nearly the entire country, with several regions placed under heightened risk.”

When it comes to weather today in Greece on Friday October 3, The Greek City Times also reported that “From early morning until afternoon: The Dodecanese islands, including Rhodes and Kos, brace for heavy downpours and storms.

“– Until midday: Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, and the Eastern Aegean islands remain under threat.

“– Until early morning: Central Macedonia sees the final bursts.”

British passengers who have been holidaying in Greece and hoping to return to the UK from Zakynthos Airport have seen their flights delayed, cancelled or diverted in recent days.