A one-day general strike has started in Greece - but it has not knocked out all forms of travel, as had been previously feared.

Originally air traffic controllers were going to take part in the industrial action, which has been called by the country’s two largest unions, the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Civil Servants' Confederation (ADEDY).

However, on Tuesday a court ruled that the Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers Association, Federation of Civil Aviation Authority Employees, and the Union of HCAA Electronic Engineers were not able to take part.

Athens International Airport | AFP via Getty Images

While the walkout will paralyse much of Greek life - with schools, public transport and public services affected - as part of the protest against proposed new labour laws, which opponents say could lead to 13-hour working days, airports are now less constricted.

A notice published by Athens International Airport says that while the airport will be operational, there metro services will run from 9am to 5pm only, public buses will run from 9am to 9pm and suburban railway services will not be available. There will be no taxis until 6am on Thursday, although regional buses will run as usual.

Athens airport has been restricted Since September 25 in a safety protest by air traffic controllers, who are only letting 28 rather than 36 flights an hour take place, which is causing some delays.

But as of 7.30am GMT, Athens Airport’s flight tracker shows that most flights are running on time, or at most just 20 minutes late. To check arrivals click here, and to see departures click here.