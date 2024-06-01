'Tommy Robinson' march and Youth Demand protestors gather in London
Police say that a number of people in the crowd at a Tommy Robinson-organised march are intoxicated, as they gather in Parliament Square.
The march has been organised by right-wing political activist Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - and many groups linked to football disorder were expected to attend.
It is one of four protests and counter-protests taking place in London today - a day already likely to have seen police resources stretched due to the Champions League final taking place at Wembley this evening. The march’s route was from Vauxhall Bridge Road to Parliament Square, via Millbank and Abingdon Street.
On X (formerly Twitter), the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers have identified individuals within the crowd who have a history of being involved in violent disorder. A number have football banning orders and are associated with hooligan groups from London and across the UK.
“There is also an element of the crowd previously well known for involvement in anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic and associated disorder. While there have not been any offences so far, a number of people in the crowd are intoxicated. The event still has a number of hours left to go.”
Robinson has launched campaign against the commander of the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, and issued this statement with a petition: “We urge you to join us in signing the petition calling for the immediate resignation of Mark Rowley. His tenure as a senior police officer has been marred by politicised, two-tier policing, which undermines the very principles of fairness and justice that our law enforcement should uphold. Rowley’s approach has not only eroded public trust but also fostered a climate of division and unequal treatment under the law.”
Youth Demand are calling for an end to the war in Gaza, and police say the group has threatened to cause disruption by blocking roads and bridges. Officers have ordered that they stay on the pavement to prevent road blockages, but the group is trying to dodge this.
Police say nine Youth Demand protesters have been arrested for breaching Public Order Act conditions not to leave the pavement. At 4pm they said: “The remainder of the group has largely dispersed but officers continue to monitor those still in the area.”
