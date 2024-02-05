A accident has closed one side of the A12 in Essex

One side of an A-road is likely to be closed until this afternoon after an HGV hit a bridge and the central reservation - and there are already several miles of queues and delays of 45 minutes. Police say the driver has been arrested.

The accident happened on the A12 in Essex on the southbound side between Rivenhall at Junction 22 and Witham and Junction 21.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Highways are in charge of the incident and have recommended a diversion:

They have said that anyone travelling through the area will need to allow extra time.