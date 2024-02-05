A12 Essex: Southbound side of road closed until Monday afternoon - and driver arrested
The A12 in Essex has been closed after a lorry hit a bridge and the central reservation
One side of an A-road is likely to be closed until this afternoon after an HGV hit a bridge and the central reservation - and there are already several miles of queues and delays of 45 minutes. Police say the driver has been arrested.
The accident happened on the A12 in Essex on the southbound side between Rivenhall at Junction 22 and Witham and Junction 21.
Advertisement
Advertisement
National Highways are in charge of the incident and have recommended a diversion:
They have said that anyone travelling through the area will need to allow extra time.
Police are also at the scene and have said that the southbound side of the road is likely to be closed until the afternoon. Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.