Drivers are facing delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire this morning after an overturned lorry blocked traffic.

The road westbound between junction 1 and the M1/M6 has been closed, with delays of around an hour on approach and tailbacks stretching seven miles. One lane of the carriageway has since reopened but disruption is still expected.

