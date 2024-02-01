A14 closure: Northamptonshire road closed near M1/M6 junction after lorry overturns
Drivers are facing delays of up to an hour
Drivers are facing delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire this morning after an overturned lorry blocked traffic.
The road westbound between junction 1 and the M1/M6 has been closed, with delays of around an hour on approach and tailbacks stretching seven miles. One lane of the carriageway has since reopened but disruption is still expected.
National Highways: East Midlands said in an update on X: "1 lane (of 2) remains closed on the #A14 westbound between J1 (#Welford) and the #M6/#M1 due to an overturned lorry. Recovery is now on scene and the vehicle has been righted. There's still an hour delay with 7 miles of congestion on approach so allow extra journey time."
