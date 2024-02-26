A14 delays: 'serious collision' overnight closes Northamptonshire road and causes chaos for morning rush hour
A busy road in Northamptonshire has been closed with drivers warned of delays throughout the morning following a "serious collision".
The crash took place eastbound between Junction 1 Welford and Junction 2 Kelmarsh at around 9pm on Sunday evening (February 25). Fire crews were called to assist with the response, with the road remaining closed this morning.
National Highways has warned: "Due to the nature of the incident, we are unknown what time the road will reopen. National Highways are in attendance to assist with traffic management."
Those planning on travelling in the direction of the closure have been advised to add extra journey time onto their commute. A diversion is in place via the A5199 and A508 before rejoining the A14 after Junction 2.
