A busy road in Northamptonshire has been closed with drivers warned of delays throughout the morning following a "serious collision".

The crash took place eastbound between Junction 1 Welford and Junction 2 Kelmarsh at around 9pm on Sunday evening (February 25). Fire crews were called to assist with the response, with the road remaining closed this morning.

National Highways has warned: "Due to the nature of the incident, we are unknown what time the road will reopen. National Highways are in attendance to assist with traffic management."