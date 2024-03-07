A27 closed today: Flooding sees one carriageway shut at Chichester
A major road is closed in one direction during today's rush hour as it is still flooded.
The A27 in Sussex is closed between the A285 Portfield roundabout at Chichester and the Boxgrove roundabout, which is a mile to the east of the city.
The eastbound carriageway is closed because, National Highways say, of "flooding of the carriageway with foul water". On X they posted: "The closure will be in place throughout the morning whilst we work alongside Southern Water to clear the water."
