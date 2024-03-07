Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road is closed in one direction during today's rush hour as it is still flooded.

The A27 in Sussex is closed between the A285 Portfield roundabout at Chichester and the Boxgrove roundabout, which is a mile to the east of the city.

