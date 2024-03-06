Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major road near Chichester and Portsmouth has been closed this morning (March 6) after flooding on the carriageway.

The A27 has been closed eastbound between A285 (Portfield Roundabout) and Boxgrove Roundabout. National Highways said that it comes after flooding originating from an "off network road".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conditions on the road are said to have been "exacerbated" by recent rainfall in the area. It had been a particular wet February, especially in the south of England where records were broken last month for the wettest February on record according to the Met Office.