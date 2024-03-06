A27: major road closed eastbound near Portsmouth and Chichester due to flooding
A major road near Chichester and Portsmouth has been closed this morning (March 6) after flooding on the carriageway.
The A27 has been closed eastbound between A285 (Portfield Roundabout) and Boxgrove Roundabout. National Highways said that it comes after flooding originating from an "off network road".
The conditions on the road are said to have been "exacerbated" by recent rainfall in the area. It had been a particular wet February, especially in the south of England where records were broken last month for the wettest February on record according to the Met Office.
Drivers heading through the area have been told to expect delays, with a diversion route in place. The diversion will lead A27 onto the A285 through Westhampnett, Temple bar to Halnaker and then exiting on to 'The Street' to rejoin the A27 at Boxgrove Roundabout.
