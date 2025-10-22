A35 closed: Major road in Dorset to be shut 'for several hours' between A37 near Dorchester and A3066 Bridport after serious crash
The A35 in Dorset is closed in both directions between the A37 (Monkeys Jump Roundabout, near Dorchester) and the A3066 (Bridport), due to a serious collision. National Highways says: “Dorset Police are on scene and will be carrying out complex investigation work.
“The road is expected to be closed for several hours.” National Highways added on X: “The #A35 remains closed in both directions between the #A37 (near #Dorchester) and the #A3066 (#Bridport) due to a serious collision.
“@Dorsetpolice investigation works remain ongoing at scene. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”
Diversion Routes
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:
- Take the 3rd exit at Monkeys Jump Roundabout on to the A37
- Follow the A37 heading towards Grimstone
- Turn left on to the A356 (signposted, Frampton, Maiden and Newton)
- Travel on the A356 towards Misterton
- At the junction with the A3066, turn left on to the A3066 travelling through Mosterton, Beaminster heading towards Bridport
- At E Rd Roundabout, take the 2nd exit and rejoin the A35 westbound
Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the above, but in reverse (not symbol led)