The A35 is closed in both directions this morning after a serious crash.

The A35 in Dorset is closed in both directions between the A37 (Monkeys Jump Roundabout, near Dorchester) and the A3066 (Bridport), due to a serious collision. National Highways says: “Dorset Police are on scene and will be carrying out complex investigation work.

“The road is expected to be closed for several hours.” National Highways added on X: “The #A35 remains closed in both directions between the #A37 (near #Dorchester) and the #A3066 (#Bridport) due to a serious collision.

“@Dorsetpolice investigation works remain ongoing at scene. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”

Diversion Routes

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Take the 3rd exit at Monkeys Jump Roundabout on to the A37

Follow the A37 heading towards Grimstone

Turn left on to the A356 (signposted, Frampton, Maiden and Newton)

Travel on the A356 towards Misterton

At the junction with the A3066, turn left on to the A3066 travelling through Mosterton, Beaminster heading towards Bridport

At E Rd Roundabout, take the 2nd exit and rejoin the A35 westbound

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the above, but in reverse (not symbol led)