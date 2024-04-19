A38: major road in Staffordshire closed after serious and 'severe' collision with delay warning
A major road in Staffordshire has been closed following a “severe” and serious collision.
The A38 road northbound between the A5148 (Lichfield) and the A5192 (Huddersfield) has been closed since around 9.40am, according to National Highways. Emergency services have been working at the scene since morning.
National Highways said in an update: “Due to the severity of the incident, we are unable to confirm when the road will likely re-open. All emergency services are working at the scene with Staffordshire police leading the response.”
Drivers are being warned of delays as a diversion route is in place. Commuters have been advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol through the A5206 northbound, the A51 Tamworth Road, Ryknild Street/Austin Cole Lane, onto the A5192, Cappers Lane, then A5127, Trent Valley Road before re-joining the A38 at Steethay.
