A major road in Staffordshire has been closed following a “severe” and serious collision.

The A38 road northbound between the A5148 (Lichfield) and the A5192 (Huddersfield) has been closed since around 9.40am, according to National Highways. Emergency services have been working at the scene since morning.

National Highways said in an update: “Due to the severity of the incident, we are unable to confirm when the road will likely re-open. All emergency services are working at the scene with Staffordshire police leading the response.”