M23: Road closed after multi-vehicle crash near London Gatwick Airport as air ambulance rushed to scene
Emergency services have rushed to the scene following a multi-vehicle collision on a major motorway near London Gatwick Airport. National Highways said the M23 in Surrey is closed northbound between Junctions 9 and 8 following the incident.
The traffic service said: “The #M23 northbound remains closed between J9 @Gatwick_Airport and J8 #M25 following a serious multi vehicle collision. Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the southbound while air ambulance attends. Surrey Police Traffic Officers are on scene.”
