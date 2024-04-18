Breaking

The M23 has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision near London Gatwick Airport
Rahmah Ghazali
6 minutes ago
Emergency services have rushed to the scene following a multi-vehicle collision on a major motorway near London Gatwick Airport. National Highways said the M23 in Surrey is closed northbound between Junctions 9 and 8 following the incident.

The traffic service said: “The #M23 northbound remains closed between J9 @Gatwick_Airport and J8 #M25 following a serious multi vehicle collision. Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the southbound while air ambulance attends. Surrey Police Traffic Officers are on scene.”

