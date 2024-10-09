Drivers warned as A5 in Leicestershire closed after lorry strikes bridge and sheds load over carriageway
The A5 in Leicestershire has been shut this morning with drivers warned of delays. The carriageway is closed in both directions between the A47 near Hinckley and the M69 J1.
National Highways said in a travel update: “The A5 in Leicester is closed in both directions between the A47 near Hinckley and the M69 J1 due to a lorry which has struck an overbridge and shed its load across the carriageway.
“Leicestershire Police are on scene and are arranging for recovery and clear-up works to take place.”
Leicestershire Police also confirmed that they were on the scene. The force said: “The A5 in Hinckley is closed from Nutt’s Lane roundabout to Dodwells Road roundabout. Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you.”
A diversion route is in place, with northbound traffic advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol, while southbound traffic should follow the solid square diversion route. Details of the diversions are available on the National Highways travel update page.
