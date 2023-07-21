The ban comes after the Dutch capital launched a “Stay Away” campaign earlier this year

Centre-right party D66, which runs the city with the social democrats PvdA and GroenLinks environmentalists, said the vessels are incompatible with its sustainability ambitions.

Its proposal to shut Amsterdam’s cruise ship terminal east of its main railway station was adopted by a large majority of the city’s council.

Amsterdam has banned cruise ships from the city centre to limit the number of tourists (Photo: Adobe)

The party also said the passage of cruise ships was not compatible with plans for a new bridge between the city’s historic southern district and the Noord district, stating it would be impossible to build over the River IJ if cruise ships remain.

D66 added that Amsterdam must reduce the number of tourists and said removing passengers from cruise ships is one way of doing it.

The move is the latest measure attempting to clamp down on mass tourism in the city and comes after the Dutch capital launched a “Stay Away” campaign in March in a bid to deter people from visiting and engaging in rowdy behaviour.

The initiative is targeted at young British men, alerting them to the negative consequences of antisocial behaviour on locals and excessive drug and alcohol abuse, as well as potential punishments. This includes fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalisation and health issues, the campaign states.