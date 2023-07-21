Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Is WhatsApp down? Thousands experiencing problems sending messages
Flying in Europe up to 30 times cheaper than train, says Greenpeace
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Great Britain ice hockey player Mike Hammond dies in car crash aged 33
‘Lioness’ on the loose in Berlin sparks ‘stay inside’ warning
Two killed in a deadly shooting in Auckland

Amsterdam imposes cruise ship ban to restrict tourists and cut pollution

The ban comes after the Dutch capital launched a “Stay Away” campaign earlier this year

Claire Schofield
By Claire Schofield
2 minutes ago

Amsterdam has banned cruise ships from the city centre as part of efforts to limit the number of tourists and curb pollution.

Centre-right party D66, which runs the city with the social democrats PvdA and GroenLinks environmentalists, said the vessels are incompatible with its sustainability ambitions.

Its proposal to shut Amsterdam’s cruise ship terminal east of its main railway station was adopted by a large majority of the city’s council.

Most Popular
Amsterdam has banned cruise ships from the city centre to limit the number of tourists (Photo: Adobe)Amsterdam has banned cruise ships from the city centre to limit the number of tourists (Photo: Adobe)
Amsterdam has banned cruise ships from the city centre to limit the number of tourists (Photo: Adobe)

The party also said the passage of cruise ships was not compatible with plans for a new bridge between the city’s historic southern district and the Noord district, stating it would be impossible to build over the River IJ if cruise ships remain.

D66 added that Amsterdam must reduce the number of tourists and said removing passengers from cruise ships is one way of doing it.

The move is the latest measure attempting to clamp down on mass tourism in the city and comes after the Dutch capital launched a “Stay Away” campaign in March in a bid to deter people from visiting and engaging in rowdy behaviour.

The initiative is targeted at young British men, alerting them to the negative consequences of antisocial behaviour on locals and excessive drug and alcohol abuse, as well as potential punishments. This includes fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalisation and health issues, the campaign states.

Other measures attempting to improve the city include a ban on smoking cannabis on the streets of the red light district.

Related topics:AmsterdamPollutionTravel