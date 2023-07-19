The airline has warned that some flights have been cancelled due to an airport fire

Jet2 has issued a warning to UK holidaymakers travelling to Italy today as an airport fire has forced some flights to be cancelled.

The budget airline has said Catalina Airport in Sicily is expected to be closed “for a period of time” after a fire broke out in the terminal building over the weekend. The damage caused by the blaze has meant urgent repairs need to be carried out which could impact flights to and from Sicily (Catania) this week.

Jet2 has cancelled flights scheduled to depart from Leeds Bradford Airport to Sicily, and return flights to Leeds Bradford on Wednesday (19 July). The affected flights, namely LS293 Leeds Bradford to Sicily (Catania) and LS294 Sicily (Catania) to Leeds Bradford, will now operate on Thursday (20 July) instead.

Jet2 has issued a warning to UK holidaymakers travelling to Italy (Photo: Adobe)

In an update to passengers, the airline said: “Due to fire damage, caused by a small fire in the terminal building on Sunday at Catania Airport in Sicily the terminal is expected to be closed for repairs for a period of time. Our dedicated operations team at our UK-based head office will provide further updates to affected customers via SMS (Text Message) and Email.

“Please make sure your contact details are up to date in manage my booking and your mobile number is correct so you receive these updates. We will also include any updates on this page of the website, so please check back here on a regular basis.”

The airline added: “Our team are continuing to work on the flights to/from Sicily (Catania) for this week and will provide updates as soon as we have them. We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.”

The cancellations come as holidaymakers face the possibility of further flight disruption this summer due to Air Traffic Control (ATC) strikes in Europe. Strikes, staff shortages and air space closures related to the war in Ukraine mean ATC providers are now limiting flight numbers across Europe, with flights from major airports such as Gatwick being capped as a result.

A trade union representing staff at Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace, is threatening to take industrial action in a row over issues such as recruitment, management and rosters, meaning UK holidaymakers face major uncertainty over whether their summer getaways will be delayed or cancelled. The Times reported it was told by an aviation source that up to 12,600 flights across Europe could be disrupted every day during strike action.

Eurocontrol confirmed it had received the union’s letter earlier this month and said in a statement: “No specific dates for industrial action have been announced. This was only a pre-warning. Eurocontrol is in ongoing dialogue with USB and all the other trade unions to discuss the situation and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.”

The government agency recently warned that demand from airlines “might get close to capacity” for ATC in large parts of Europe, including London, Brussels and Madrid, with Fridays and weekends expected to be at the greatest risk of disruption.

Jet2 has said it will board all its flights for an on time departure during ATC strikes and will work to minimise any prolonged waiting times on board to ensure any impact is kept to a minimum.

Meanwhile, rival airline easyJet has been forced to cancel 1,700 summer flights scheduled between July and September due to ATC restrictions, affecting around 180,000 passengers.

A statement from the airline said: “We are currently operating up to around 1,800 flights and carrying around 250,000 customers per day with more crew and pilots flying than ever before and like all airlines, we review our flights on an ongoing basis.

“As Eurocontrol has stated, the whole industry is seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained air space due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented ATC delays, as well as further potential ATC strike action.

“We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers, and we continue to operate around 90,000 flights over this period.