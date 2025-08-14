There is “slow moving traffic” on the Dartford Crossing this morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kent County Council says: “There is slow moving traffic on the A282 anti clockwise heading towards the Dartford Crossing between M25 J3 and the Dartford Tunnel. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

The severity of the incident is “high” according to the Council. The Dartford–Thurrock River Crossing, commonly known as the Dartford Crossing and until 1991 the Dartford Tunnel, is a major road crossing of the River Thames in England, carrying the A282 road between Dartford in Kent in the south and Thurrock in Essex in the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the M25 near the Dartford Crossing was closed yesterday due to a huge HGV lorry fire. It is caused long queues for Kent drivers with congestion back to junction 3 for the Swanley Interchange and severe delays in the area.

Firefighter crews from Grays, Basildon, Brentwood and the London Fire Brigade and Kent Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance. They were called at around 12.15pm and have confirmed the HGV was carrying tyres, which were alight and producing large amounts of smoke.