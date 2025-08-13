The M25 has been shut in Essex today (August 13) after a lorry caught fire.

The motorway is closed on the anti-clockwise carriageway near Lakeside Shopping Centre and the A13 after the lorry caught fire at around 12pm. There is an enormous amount of traffic building on both sides of the motorway between junction 30 with the A13 and the shopping centre, and junction 29 with the A127.

The anti-clockwise carriageway is completely shut and one lane of the clockwise carriageway is also closed. It is not yet known when the road will be reopened.

One user shared a picture of the incident on X saying: “Huge fire #M25 anti clockwise between 29 and 30, possibly a lorry, lots of fire engines and police have passed”. Huge amounts of black smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

National Highways said: “The #M25 is now closed in both directions between J30 (@DartCharge) and J29 (#Romford) due to a HGV fire. @ECFRS remain working on scene to tackle the blaze.

“There are delays of at least 60 minutes on the anti-clockwise carriageway.” Essex Fire Service said: “We are dealing with a lorry fire on M25, clockwise junctions 29 to 30. The lorry is carrying tyres, which are alight and are producing large amounts of smoke. Clockwise: closed.

“Anticlockwise: delays. Avoid the area if you can and take extra care if you're near the scene.”