A large area in the Greek holiday hotspot Zante has been affected by a huge wildfire.

A fire broke out early on Wednesday in an agricultural forest area between Lithakia, Agala and Kiliomenos in Zakynthos. It has been reported today that the situation in Lithakia seems to have improved for the moment.

A brave battle was fought during the night - and residents were not evacuated in the area. According to information, following a special order, the back burning method was successfully used to contain the fire.

Three planes are currently operating from the air, assisting the work of the ground forces. Today there seems to be a problem at the “Katalupou” location, where fire forces are battling a fire.

Flames are raging mainly in the settlements of Agala and Keri, which were evacuated by authorities. Keri is now open for those who would like to return to their accommodation.

The cross roads at Denis Taverna in Lithakia which was closed yesterday is also now open today. A blog called Zakynthos Informer said on the situation: “We would like to re assure our visitors to our Island that ALL tourist resorts are safe and there is absolutely NO problem within resort areas.

“We do remind you though that we are on level four (Very High Fire Risk) meaning that ALL forest roads will be closed, the Castle and Shipwreck View Point.” None of the tourist resorts of Alykes, Alykanas, Tsilivi, Argassi, Vasilikos, Kalamaki or Laganas were affected. Flights are also still landing and taking off.