Firefighters are battling wildfires in Greece as tourists and locals have been evacuated from blazes that are raging.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials ordered the evacuations of dozens of villages amid an intense drought and strong winds that have helped the spread of the fire. Large fires have been raging in Zante, Kefalonia and Chios.

The Hellenic Fire Service said dozens of firefighters have been battling a blaze in the Athera region in Kefalonia. A post shared to its X/Twitter page said: "Fire in an agroforestry area in the Athera region, #Kefalonia . 32 #firefighters were mobilized with 2 groups of hikers of the 16th #EMODE , volunteers, 8 vehicles and 2 helicopters. Assistance from local water authorities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor of western Achaia said fires in the region were "out of control." Grigoris Alexopoulos yesterday said some coastal areas were "irreparably damaged."

Firefighters are battling wildfires in Greece as tourists and locals have been evacuated from blazes that are raging. (Photo: SOOC/AFP via Getty Images) | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Greek authoroties warned conditions could become more challenging in the coming days. Several homes have been destroyed in Agalas village in Zakynthos.

Three separate fires have been seen burning near Koiliomeno, Keri and Lithakia, according to reports. Greek authorities have issued high fire risks in the regions listed below.

Attica

Western Greece

Epirus

Thessaly

Peloponnese

Central Greece

Ionian islands

Eastern Macedonia

Thrace

Central Macedonia

North Aegean

Firefighters have reportedly battled some 106 fires across the country. Sixty-three of those are understood to have been reported on Tuesday.

The largest fire erupted in Western Achaia near Flogeraika early yesterday morning (Tuesday 12 August), prompting gradual evacuations of all local settlements.