A major emergency response is under way as a hotel in the UK is on fire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at the King Malcolm Hotel on Queensferry Road at around 3.07am on Wednesday. Initially, two fire engines were sent to the scene, however, a further four appliances, specialist units and officers have since been deployed.

Pictures show flames bursting from the roof of the building and a height appliance attempting to extinguish the blaze. All six appliances are still in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel on Laburnum Road is derelict - and there are plans for a new Lidl supermarket. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no casualties.

A major emergency response is under way as a hotel in the UK is on fire. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

A statement from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six fire appliances and specialist resources are currently at the scene of a fire affecting a derelict building on Queensferry Road, Dunfermline. We were first alerted to the incident at 3.07am on Wednesday, 13 August. There are no reports of any casualties and firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

“We are mindful of smoke travel and we’d advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed. Those living in the wider area should be vigilant and if you can see or smell smoke, take the same action.”