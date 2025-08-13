A fault with the signaling system from Wembley Stadium to West Ruislip means all lines between these stations are closed.

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Chiltern Railways said on X: “Apologies, due to a fault with the signalling system between Wembley Stadium and West Ruislip all lines are closed.”

National Rail has extended its delay estimate again. It stated: "Trains running between London Marylebone and West Ruislip may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised."

Trains between London Marylebone and West Ruislip / Gerrards Cross / High Wycombe / Princes Risborough / Oxford / Birmingham Moor Street are being impacted, with up to 30-minute delays and cancellations. Listed below are the cancelled train services.

09:06 London Marylebone to Oxford due 10:28

09:10 London Marylebone to High Wycombe due 10:00

09:39 High Wycombe to London Marylebone due 10:14

09:40 London Marylebone to Oxford due 11:00

09:47 Princes Risborough to London Marylebone due 10:40

09:48 Gerrards Cross to London Marylebone due 10:34

10:02 London Marylebone to Birmingham Moor Street due 12:05

10:06 London Marylebone to Oxford due 11:28

10:10 London Marylebone to High Wycombe due 11:01

10:18 High Wycombe to London Marylebone due 11:10

10:19 Oxford to London Marylebone due 11:42

Chiltern Railways tickets are being accepted by the following alternative operators:

West Midlands Trains services operating between Birmingham New Street and London Euston stations, and also services between Coventry and Leamington Spa.

Cross Country Services operating between Birmingham New Street and Reading stations.

Great Western Railway services operating between Banbury, Oxford, Reading and London Paddington stations.

Avanti West Coast services operating between Birmingham New Street, Milton Keynes Central and London Euston stations

Transport for London services via any reasonable route