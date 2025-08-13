Chiltern Railways: Trains cancelled after fault with signalling system between Wembley Stadium and West Ruislip - all lines closed, full list affected routes
Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Chiltern Railways said on X: “Apologies, due to a fault with the signalling system between Wembley Stadium and West Ruislip all lines are closed.”
National Rail has extended its delay estimate again. It stated: "Trains running between London Marylebone and West Ruislip may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised."
Trains between London Marylebone and West Ruislip / Gerrards Cross / High Wycombe / Princes Risborough / Oxford / Birmingham Moor Street are being impacted, with up to 30-minute delays and cancellations. Listed below are the cancelled train services.
- 09:06 London Marylebone to Oxford due 10:28
- 09:10 London Marylebone to High Wycombe due 10:00
- 09:39 High Wycombe to London Marylebone due 10:14
- 09:40 London Marylebone to Oxford due 11:00
- 09:47 Princes Risborough to London Marylebone due 10:40
- 09:48 Gerrards Cross to London Marylebone due 10:34
- 10:02 London Marylebone to Birmingham Moor Street due 12:05
- 10:06 London Marylebone to Oxford due 11:28
- 10:10 London Marylebone to High Wycombe due 11:01
- 10:18 High Wycombe to London Marylebone due 11:10
- 10:19 Oxford to London Marylebone due 11:42
Chiltern Railways tickets are being accepted by the following alternative operators:
- West Midlands Trains services operating between Birmingham New Street and London Euston stations, and also services between Coventry and Leamington Spa.
- Cross Country Services operating between Birmingham New Street and Reading stations.
- Great Western Railway services operating between Banbury, Oxford, Reading and London Paddington stations.
- Avanti West Coast services operating between Birmingham New Street, Milton Keynes Central and London Euston stations
- Transport for London services via any reasonable route