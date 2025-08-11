LNER train services are delayed today (Monday 11 August) after major disruption yesterday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was major disruption across the LNER route yesterday, 10 August, due to “urgent repairs to a bridge between London King's Cross and Edinburgh”. LNER said: “If you have a LNER train ticket dated for Sunday 10 August you will be able to use your existing ticket on another LNER service, up to and including Tuesday 12 August 2025.

“Please make a new seat reservation. If your journey involves a connection with another train operator, your existing ticket will be valid on an alternative service with that train operator on the date(s) shown above.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On refund claims, LNER added: “If you were delayed by more than 30+ minutes, compared to your scheduled arrival time, you may be entitled to compensation under the Delay Repay scheme. If you’ve booked with another retailer or did not opt into One-click Delay Repay, you can submit a claim on our website here. If you purchased your ticket directly with LNER and opted into One-click Delay Repay, you should receive an email within 48 hours. If you do not receive an email, please submit your claim on the link above.

LNER train services are delayed today (Monday 11 August) after major disruption yesterday. (Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images) | Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

“If you chose not to travel or were unable to travel because of this disruption, you are entitled to full, fee free, refund. Please contact your original point of purchase or if you booked with LNER this can be done via your LNER account.” Listed below are the LNER services delayed today.

07:37 Harrogate to London Kings Cross due 10:31 will be started from Leeds. It will no longer call at Harrogate and Horsforth. It will be delayed at Leeds and is expected to be 20 minutes late. This is due to a problem in the depot.Will be formed of 10 coaches instead of 9.

08:03 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 10:17 will be starting late from London Kings Cross and is expected to be 5 minutes late.This is due to earlier engineering works not being finished on time.

08:30 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh due 13:10 has been delayed at London Kings Cross and is now 15 minutes late.This is due to urgent repairs to a bridge earlier today.

09:00 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh due 13:22 will call additionally at Doncaster.This is due to urgent repairs to a bridge.