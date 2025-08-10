LNER cancelled trains: Firm says 'sorry' as all lines are blocked between Darlington and Newcastle - and Newcastle and Berwick-Upon-Tweed
LNER said on its website: “All lines are blocked between Darlington and Newcastle due to urgent repairs to a bridge. All lines are blocked between Newcastle and Berwick-Upon-Tweed due to engineering works not being finished on time.
“Services running through these stations may be delayed or cancelled at short notice. Disruption is expected until 12:00.”
It added: “We’re very sorry if your journey is impacted.” The firm says that if your LNER train has been cancelled, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another LNER service.
You can use your existing tickets on the following services at no extra cost:
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, and York
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras, Leicester and Sheffield
- Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Peterborough
- Great Northern and Thameslink between Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough
The firm adds: “You can use this alternative route map to help you re-route your journey around the current disruption. Rail replacement buses have been sourced to travel between York, Durham, Darlington and Newcastle. The locations for the rail replacement bus stops can be found here. Please speak to Station Staff for assistance.”
