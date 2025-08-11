Avanti West Coast trains to London Euston station are to be “cancelled and delayed” following an “incident”.

Avanti says on its website: “Journeys to and from London Euston are expected to be cancelled and delayed following the emergency services responding to an incident between Watford Junction and London Euston earlier this morning. All lines have now reopened, but alterations to services are expected throughout the morning as we allow for the service to recover.

“We strongly advise that you check your journey using the link below. If your train is cancelled, then you can travel on the two Avanti West Coast services either before or after your booked train with your current ticket.”

It adds: “Alternatively, if you abandoned your journey as a result of the disruption, then you can claim a fee free refund from where you bought your ticket. If you continued with your journey but were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay compensation from the train company you travelled with.”

A National Rail spokesperson said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Watford Junction and London Euston. Whilst emergency services attend the incident, trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled.

"Major disruption is expected until 12:00." The 8.33am from Euston to Manchester was cancelled.

Both the 8.53am and 9.33am services are currently delayed, with no estimated time of departure. National Rail adds: “Some lines have reopened between Watford Junction and Clapham Junction / London Euston following emergency services dealing with an incident. Trains may still be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled whilst service recovers.”