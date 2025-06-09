A person was struck and killed by a train at Hanwell station this morning, causing widespread disruption to Elizabeth line services across London and the South East.

British Transport Police confirmed the incident, stating: “Officers were called at around 11am today (June 9) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Hanwell railway station. Officers responded but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident led to the suspension of Elizabeth line services between Paddington and both Heathrow Airport and Reading. Services between Paddington and Abbey Wood are also facing severe delays, with trains running up to 60 minutes late.

National Rail issued an update warning that “major disruption is expected until 3pm this afternoon.”

A spokesperson advised Heathrow-bound passengers to seek alternative routes: “Customers travelling to Heathrow Airport are advised to use the Piccadilly line. However please be advised that London Underground services are currently experiencing severe delays due to an earlier signal failure.”

All lines have since reopened, but delays and service changes are expected to continue throughout the afternoon.