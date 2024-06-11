Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is disruption to Greater Anglia services in Essex this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Lines have since reopened between Chelmsford and Colchester following the incident which took place earlier this morning. While lines have reopened, National Rail have warned that major disruption is expected until around 11am.

Routes which have been affected this morning include London Liverpool Street - Norwich, London Liverpool Street/Witham - Braintree, London Liverpool Street - Clacton-on-Sea, and London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town.

Greater Anglia told customer on X (formerly Twitter): “A person was hit by a train earlier today. This occurred between Chelmsford and Colchester and is disrupting our main line trains in both directions.

“All lines have now reopened following an earlier line closure. However, there are still residual delays affecting our services whilst we try to get trains running to their advertised times again.

“Trains running through the area in both directions can now run normally. However, delays of up to 30 minutes may affect some services whilst we work to get trains running to their advertised times again.”

National Rail said in an update: “You should continue to travel as originally planned, but your journey may still be disrupted. Please note that services between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria are unaffected by this incident. Rail replacement buses are in operation between Witham and Braintree.”