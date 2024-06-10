Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Properties steps away from the sea in some of England’s most breath-taking locations are available to book with Cottages.com

As we near summer, you may be looking for a staycation here in the UK for a nice breakaway. Cottages.com has unveiled property gems that are available to book this summer and into the autumn months of September and October.

The properties are found just steps away from some of England’s most breath-taking sand and pebble seafronts. The selection of seafront cottages include coastal retreats perfect for sun-seekers, surfers, and anyone in between.

These cottages offer not just proximity but an authentic immersion into England's stunning seaside landscape. Listed below are the properties.

Situated on the Norfolk and Suffolk border in Corton village, the award-winning Beach Retreat offers stylish luxury with stunning clifftop sea views. A shaded path leads directly to the sandy beach, and the property is just 15 minutes from the Norfolk Broads nature reserves. Nearby, explore 50 miles of Suffolk's pristine beaches and charming coastal towns like Southwold and Aldeburgh.

Stay 3 nights from £1,555 in June, or from £1,445 in October.

Set directly on the pebble beach of Auchenmalg Bay, this traditional cottage is located on an eight-acre plot with uninterrupted views and beautiful sunrises over the Mull of Galloway. Just a short stroll along the beach is a country pub and restaurant. This part of Dumfries and Galloway offers rugged coastlines, secluded sandy beaches, forests, and hills, making it ideal for walking and cycling, with the renowned 7Stanes mountain biking trails nearby at Kirroughtree.

Stay 3 nights from £1,665 in August or in September from £1,739.

A couple hundred yards from your door lies the sandy shoreline of the West Cumbrian Coast. The Beach House at Whinthwaite is a fabulous seafront property with a hot tub in the coastal town of Seascale offering panoramic sea views and easy access to the Lake District - perfect for walking or cycling groups. There are plenty of facilities including a pool table which converts into an air hockey table, along with table tennis.

Stay 3 nights from £2,415 in June, from £2,635 in July, and from £2,759 in September.

Located against the sand dunes by Greatston’s secluded sandy beach, this holiday cottage offers easy access to Romney Hythe, Romney Marsh, and the diverse Kent Coast. Nearby Dungeness stands out as Kent's only Grade I* site recognized by the Nature Conservancy Council for its High Nature Conservation Value, making it a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Stay 3 nights from £1,245 in May or June, and from £2,059 in July or August.

Relax and unwind in a beautiful Georgian townhouse with breath-taking uninterrupted ocean views across both North and South Bay beaches and the iconic Heritage Coastline – from almost every window and the decked cliff top garden.