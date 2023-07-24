British holidaymakers in Greece or due to travel there are being urged to follow fresh travel advice as the country battles raging wildfires.

Some 19,000 people were evacuated from several locations on the island of Rhodes as wildfires burned for a sixth day, with the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection describing it as “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wildfire had been confined to the island’s mountainous centre but later spread towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side thanks to winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions.

The UK Foreign Office has issued fresh travel advice for Greece (Photo: Adobe)

Firefighters struggled through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started on Sunday (23 July), the hottest day of the summer so far, with the most serious fire on Rhodes.

Up to 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on the fire-ravaged island, with repatriation flights to rescue holidaymakers landing back in the UK. Overnight, evacuations were also ordered on the western island of Corfu, where more than 2,000 people including tourists were moved to safety, on the island of Evia and in a mountainous area in the southern Peloponnese region.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance in response to the wildfires in Greece, urging tourists to check with their hotels or tour operators prior to travelling as several airlines have cancelled flights to Rhodes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government body said: “Extreme temperatures are affecting many areas of Greece and there are a number of active wildfires. If you are a British national affected by wildfires, please follow the guidance from the emergency services.

“Call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if you are in immediate danger. The Greek government has established a Crisis Management Unit to respond to the situation in Rhodes. They can be contacted on:

+30 210 368 1730

+30 210 368 1259

+30 210 368 1350

“In the first instance, contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK. If you are planning to travel to any areas affected by wildfires, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel to the area you plan to visit. For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +44 20 7008 5000.”

Smoke billowing in background of Kiotari village on the island of Rhodes (Photo: Getty Images)

Jet2 has cancelled all flights from the UK to Rhodes up to and including 30 July, and will operate three repatriation flights from Rhodes to bring customers back to the UK. The repatriation flights are:

Rhodes to Manchester, departing tonight with 220 seats

Rhodes to Leeds Bradford, departing tonight with 189 seats

Rhodes to Birmingham, departing tonight with 189 seats

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is in addition to more than 50 scheduled flights operating between Rhodes and the UK up to 30 July.

TUI has cancelled all flights to Rhodes up to and including 25 July, with passengers receiving full refunds. Those due to travel on 26 July can change to another holiday or cancel free of charge. Three repatriation flights landed in the UK overnight, with the airline confirming further plans to bring more people home “as soon as possible”.

easyJet has also announced two rescue flights will fly from Gatwick on Monday, and a third flight will operate on Tuesday. Nine flights already operating between Rhodes and the UK will also continue alongside them.

Flights are still operating for customers booked to travel to or from Rhodes before 29 July, but those who wish to change their plans can amend the date of their flight or request a flight voucher.

Advertisement

Advertisement